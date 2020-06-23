An impeachment motion against Governor Charity Ngilu to the Speaker of the Kitui County Assembly.

Governor Ngilu is accused of violating the Constitution, abusing her office and gross misconduct.

Reports indicate that the motion was drafted by Athi Ward Representative, Peter Kilonzo.

“Members of the public are hereby notified that a notice of motion on the impeachment of Kitui Governor Charity Ngilu has been served to the Speaker of the County Assembly," a notice on a local daily indicated.

Kitui Govenor Charity Ngilu

Call to public

The notice asked the public to submit their views on the matter through the submission of written memoranda and/ or a filled and signed questionnaire.

Members of the public were further directed to ensure the memoranda and/or questionnaires reach the Assembly on or before the close of business, Friday, June 26, 2020.

Kitui MCAs are set to debate Governor Ngilu’s impeachment next week on Monday.

Questionnaires and memoranda may be hand delivered to the Office of the Clerk, County Assembly of Kitui, at the designated desk or emailed to info.cakitui@gmail.com.