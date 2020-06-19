Residents of Kibarani, Mombasa County staged protests over the food distribution process.

The Friday protests saw residents of Kibarani call out what they termed as an unfair distribution of food during this pandemic.

They asked Governor Hassan Joho and his administration to look into the issue, complaining that the relief food wasn't reaching them.

The protestors caused heavy traffic after barricading roads and lighting tyres on fire.

Mombasa residents stage protests

Relief food

Governor Joho stated that his administration had set aside Ksh200 million Emergency Household Relief and Nutrition Support to help residents during the lockdown.

"We have an ambitious budget of Ksh700 million led by the county government of Mombasa to provide nutrition support for 227,404 vulnerable households," Joho stated.

He appealed to the private sector to help the County government in realising the goal to ensure nutritional needs are met in the county.

Mombasa residents stage protests

"We wish to make an appeal to the national government, our bilateral and multilateral partners, state corporations that are hosted in Mombasa and those from outside," the Governor stated.