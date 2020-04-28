The government of Kenya, through Interior CS Fred Matiang'i on Tuesday announced that it would extend the ban on cessation of movement to the Kakuma and Dadaab refuguee camps.

Matiang'i invoked the Public Order Act on cessation of movement in and out of Kakuma and Dadaab refugee camps as part of control measures against the coronavirus pandemic.

The ban will take effect starting tomorrow Wednesday 29th of April 2020.

The two camps join the Nairobi Metropolitan area, Mombasa, Kwale, Kilifi, and Mandera counties as areas where inward and outbound movement has been banned.

According to UNHCR, the Dadaab is the biggest refugee camp in the world with a population of 217,511 registered refugees and asylum seekers as at the end of March 2020.

On the other hand, Kakuma Refugee Camp holds about 34,620 refugees as of December 31, 2019.

The camps are highly concentrated which places them at extra danger in the spread of the cronavirus which has so far seen 374 cases recorded in Kenya.