Matiang'i announces recovery of 14,000 guns and 400K bullets

CS Matiang'i was speaking on Tuesday June 8, during the launch of the Excellence Charter developed by the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP) to drive fundamental reforms in public prosecution over the next three years (2020-2023).

“Because we’ve become intensely materialistic, people are running money laundering rackets that have been undercover for a very long time. In two years alone, we have collected close to 14,000 guns and over 400,000 bullets from wrong hands," he said.

He urged members of the public to step up into a more active role in fighting white-collar crime.

His clarion call comes at the backdrop of a series of sophisticated crimes uncovered by detectives, as the government banks on inter-agency collaboration to improve security.

Matiang'i speaks on 'Wash-Wash' activities

Dr Matiang’i linked some of the crimes to contemptible lifestyle aspirations, which have encouraged some individuals to turn to dark deals and villainous get-rich-quick schemes.

“All these people who are running wash wash activities and money laundering in estates, and the characters who are trying to abduct kids live in our midst. It is very helpful for the public to be conscious of the rising levels of crime,” the CS said.

He added: "We have already created a new cadre of police officers, all of them graduate trainees, who are currently undertaking a one-year training programme and will graduate as cadet police officers drawn from various fields. When we go into new ground of working on crime like cybersecurity, we will have the capability to be of more value to the ODPP."

He lauded the ODPP Excellence Charter as a greater commitment by the ODPP to advance inter-agency collaboration towards achieving excellence in complex litigation and emerging crimes.

The aim of this Excellence Charter is to transform the ODPP into a prosecution service that is more responsive to the needs of Kenyans.

"You have immediately thrown a challenge to all of us. You are now blazing the trail, and we need to follow suit and develop a similar culture of excellence," Matiang'i noted.

He described DPP Haji's decision to develop an accountability framework as the first admission by his office that they are ready and willing to serve in a modern way.

Speaking about institutional independence, the CS said all other institutions in the criminal justice system should respect the lines that are drawn by the Constitution, but prescribed the multi-agency framework of delivering in the security sector advocated for by President Uhuru Kenyatta.