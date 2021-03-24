Interior CS Fred Matiang'i on Wednesday issued an ultimatum on the Dadaab and Kakuma refugee camp.

Following a meeting with Interior Ministry officials CS Matiang'i, gave the United Nations High Commissioner of Refugees (UNHCR) 14 days to provide a road map for the definite closure of the two camps.

CS Matiang'i wrote to UNHCR representative to Kenya Fadhilaa Addala citing security concerns over the two camps.

"There is no room for negotiation. We must strike a balance between Kenya’s international obligation and her domestic duties. We do have a domestic responsibility to protect Kenya," the letter read in part.

CS Matiang'i further noted that aid for the over 500,000 occupants of the camps has not been forthcoming for some time, making it untenable.