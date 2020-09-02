Interior CS Fred Matiang'i on Wednesday named nine Kenyans who are believed to be financing the terror group Alshabaab.

The CS also ordered the closure of all bank accounts and property registered in the names or using the identity cards of the nine tycoons.

"Today, acting pursuant to the provisions of Regulation 11(1) of the Prevention of Terrorism-POTA (Implementation of the United Nations Security Council Resolutions on Suppression of Terrorism) Regulations 2013, and having regard to the resolutions of the Counter Financing of Terrorism Inter-Ministerial Committee held on 5′ February 2020 pursuant to the provisions of Regulation 13(1) of POTA Regulations 2013, I hereby order the freezing of funds and property of the following individuals and entities," Matiang'i announced in a press statement.

The named individuals are:

Halima Adna Ali Waleed Ahmed Zein Sheikh Guyo Gorsa Boru Mohammed Abdi Ali (Abu Fidaa) Nuseiba Mohammed Haji Abdimajit Adan Hassan Mohammed Ali Abdi Muktar Ibrahim Ali Mire Abdullahi Elmi

The CS said the country's security sector was focused on disrupting the working of the country's enemies who seek to maim and cause fear through acts of terror.

"We continue to disrupt terrorist operations with a sole focus on bringing to book the perpetrators, financiers, and sponsors of these reprehensible acts in line with national laws and international obligations," Matiang'i added.