Interior CS Fred Matiang'i has ordered an immediate search for 84 students from Kajiunduthi Secondary School, Tharaka Nithi County.

The students are said to have not reported back to school with their colleagues on Monday.

Speaking from Ikuu Girls Secondary School, CS Matiang'i ordered the county commander and county commissioner and other authorities to ensure the students are found and placed back in school.

"Here [Ikuu Secondary School] only 45 students have not reported back and the Principal is in touch with all 45 and knows where they are. I was in a school this morning where 84 students have not reported back so I got in touch with the county commissioner, the regional commander, the education coordinator in the region, the county director for education and our TSC colleague and we agreed that we are mounting a manhunt for those 84 students," he stated.

The CS also observed that the schools he visited in the county were in full compliance with Covid-19 safety protocols even as the students resume in-person learning.

Uhuru's Order

During his 2020 Jamhuri Day speech, President Uhuru Kenyatta ordered CS Matiang'i and his Education counterpart George Magoha to ensure 100 per cent transition back to in-person learning.

"All parents and guardians are required to facilitate their children to resume learning in January 2021. To ensure compliance, I direct the Ministry of Interior through chiefs and assistant chiefs account for all children within their jurisdictions.

"I also direct that the Ministry of Education shall receive reports from all Primary and Secondary schools in Kenya on the identity and details of any child who have not reported to school, and re-issue and publicize the Education Policy on School Re-entry so as to facilitate the re-admission of all those who may not be able to report back due to pregnancy," the president stated.