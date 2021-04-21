CS Matiang'i summoned over controversial road block on Thika Road

Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang'i has been summoned over a controversial road block mounted on Thika Road to enforce the 4am to 8pm curfew.
A case to answer for CS Matiang'i
This after a session held by the Senate Committee on National Security on Wednesday.
Committee chairperson, Kisumu Senator Fred Outa, announced that it had resolved to invite the CS to explain who gave the order to mount the road block.
"The Senate Committee on National Security has warned police offices that subjecting Kenyans to brutality and high-handedness is a violation of the law. This was said in reference to the manner police in Nairobi have been enforcing the curfew since Saturday.
"The committee has invited Interior CS Fred Matiang’I to offer insights on who issued the order that saw the police blockade Thika Superhighway since April 17th. Among the issues the senators want the CS to shed light on is whether the police have established kangaroo courts to punish Kenyans as they enforce the curfew," a brief from parliament read.
