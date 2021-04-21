CS Matiang'i summoned over controversial road block on Thika Road

This after a session held by the Senate Committee on National Security on Wednesday.

Committee chairperson, Kisumu Senator Fred Outa, announced that it had resolved to invite the CS to explain who gave the order to mount the road block.

"The Senate Committee on National Security has warned police offices that subjecting Kenyans to brutality and high-handedness is a violation of the law. This was said in reference to the manner police in Nairobi have been enforcing the curfew since Saturday.