Murang'a Senator Irungu Kanga'ta officially joined the Tanga Tanga faction associated with Deputy President William Ruto on Friday.

In his debutant appearance with the splinter group, Senator Kang'ata made reference to his removal from the Jubilee Senate leadership as the force behind his apparent "defection".

The Senator addressed a crowd in Kiambaa, Kiambu County right before inviting DP Ruto to make his remarks at the rally.

Senator Kang'ata campaigned for a DP Ruto "Hustler" leadership come 2022 telling residents that the hustler government would ensure the roads in the area are completed.

Kang'ata further turned the finger at former Prime Minister Raila Odinga accusing the ODM party leader of causing a problem within the Jubilee government.

"I voted for Uhuru in 2002 even when he failed to get the presidency, I voted for him in 2013 and I voted for him in 2017, he is not the problem. The problem came in when this 'riddles' guy came in.

"I was punished because I spoke the truth, don't you this so?" he stated in his address to the Kiambaa residents.