Murang’a Senator Irungu Kang’ata has hit out at Jubilee Party Secretary General Raphael Tuju stating that he will not contest his ouster as the Senate Majority Whip.

In a tweet, Kang’ata mentioned that Tuju should not feel guilty for ejecting someone who was speaking the truth.

“Tuju, I have watched you address Mt Kenya on Inooro TV. Contrary to your assertion,it is common knowledge I avoided media during the period under your reference. Do not worry- I will not contest my ouster. Have no guilt for ejecting someone for speaking truth to power” reads Irungu Kang’ata tweet.

Kang'ata was removed from the Senate Chief Whip position and replaced with Kiambu Senator Kimani Wamatangi on Tuesday.

Confirming the change, the Jubilee Secretary-General explained that it was not necessarily a punishment for the letter he wrote to President Uhuru Kenyatta earlier in the year.

"Senator Kang’ata has tried to give the impression that the reason why he’s being released of his responsibility has something to do with the letter he wrote the president which is not the case.

"Whatever opinions he had to make were within his rights as a member of the Jubilee party but the way in which he did it was wrong. He should realize that there is decorum, there are ways of dealing with these issues when you want to talk to the leadership of the party, especially if the party official involved is the President ," Tuju stated.

Following his removal, Kang’ata opted to blame the handshake between President Uhuru Kenyatta and ODM leader Raila Odinga. He stated that the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) should not be used to divide Kenyans because the country belongs to everyone.

Also Read: This problem started after the Handshake - Kang’ata after being ousted as Majority Chief Whip