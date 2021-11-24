RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News

Its so heartless - decries teacher after being served transfer letter in hospital

Authors:

Denis Mwangi

The teacher, who recently welcomed a child, was handed the transfer documents in hospital.

A hospital ward in Kenya
A hospital ward in Kenya

Nelson Kirui was pulled out of hospital where he had taken his wife to deliver, only to be informed that he had been transferred from Eldoret to Lamu.

Recommended articles

Kirui, a teacher at Kaptich Primary School is one of the members of the Kenya National Teachers Pressure Group who have been targeted in recent transfers by the Teachers Service Commission.

He says the transfers affecting members of the KNTPG are meant to intimidate them from registering it as a union.

Nelson Kirui
Nelson Kirui Pulse Live Kenya

The commission has decided that you be transferred from Uasin Gishu County to Lamu County with effect from November 17, 2021,” read part of the document.

You can imagine they had to bring my letter from Eldoret where I work, to serve me in Olenguruone, a distance of about 200km. It is so heartless,” he said in an interview with Nation.

He also disclosed that the Ministry of Education officials who wanted to serve the letter did not believe that he was in the hospital and chose to drive to Nakuru.

The transfer documents were presented by TSC Curriculum Support Officer Nicholas Ndar and his headteacher Silas Biwott.

He even called, asking me to share photos of my wife in the hospital bed to prove that she was hospitalized, but I refused to share the photos as that amounted to infringement of my privacy and that’s when they decided to drive to the hospital,” the teacher said.

I requested them to come check on her but they refused. They said their mission was to hand over the letter. After handing over the transfer, they instructed their driver to take photos of the three of us as I was holding the letter,” he added.

In a similar case, another teacher, a new father of one, was transferred from Kiambu County to Kitui County.

Authors:

Denis Mwangi Denis Mwangi

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Its so heartless - decries teacher after being served transfer letter in hospital

Its so heartless - decries teacher after being served transfer letter in hospital

Kenyans will now be able to launch rockets into space

Kenyans will now be able to launch rockets into space

CCTV captures how Kisumu bank robbers escaped after 3-hour shootout

CCTV captures how Kisumu bank robbers escaped after 3-hour shootout

Kenya signs 8 key agreements with South Africa to usher new dawn

Kenya signs 8 key agreements with South Africa to usher new dawn

New twist as Kenyan Embassy denies Miguna ‘emergency travel documents’

New twist as Kenyan Embassy denies Miguna ‘emergency travel documents’

Court puts a stop to Sonko leaks

Court puts a stop to Sonko leaks

Kenyan police foil bank robbery during shootout [Video]

Kenyan police foil bank robbery during shootout [Video]

Following her mother's footsteps -Inspiring story of Elizabeth Rogo

Following her mother's footsteps -Inspiring story of Elizabeth Rogo

DP Ruto receives Cate Waruguru at his Karen residence

DP Ruto receives Cate Waruguru at his Karen residence

Trending

How 3 Kamiti terrorists were arrested escaping to Somalia

Prison Break- Three terror suspects escapes from Kamiti Prison

Belgian boyfriend sends Sh100 million to Kenyan girlfriend

A currency dealer counts Kenya shillings at a money exchange counter in Nairobi, file. REUTERS/Antony Njuguna

Kenyan businessman buys Raila a plane [Video]

ODM leader Raila Odinga reading a newspaper in a plane

CS Matiang'i's response on whether Mwingi man will receive Sh60M reward

Paul Mulati with the three terror Suspects