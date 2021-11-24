Its so heartless - decries teacher after being served transfer letter in hospital

Kirui, a teacher at Kaptich Primary School is one of the members of the Kenya National Teachers Pressure Group who have been targeted in recent transfers by the Teachers Service Commission.

He says the transfers affecting members of the KNTPG are meant to intimidate them from registering it as a union.

Pulse Live Kenya

“The commission has decided that you be transferred from Uasin Gishu County to Lamu County with effect from November 17, 2021,” read part of the document.

“You can imagine they had to bring my letter from Eldoret where I work, to serve me in Olenguruone, a distance of about 200km. It is so heartless,” he said in an interview with Nation.

He also disclosed that the Ministry of Education officials who wanted to serve the letter did not believe that he was in the hospital and chose to drive to Nakuru.

The transfer documents were presented by TSC Curriculum Support Officer Nicholas Ndar and his headteacher Silas Biwott.

“He even called, asking me to share photos of my wife in the hospital bed to prove that she was hospitalized, but I refused to share the photos as that amounted to infringement of my privacy and that’s when they decided to drive to the hospital,” the teacher said.

“I requested them to come check on her but they refused. They said their mission was to hand over the letter. After handing over the transfer, they instructed their driver to take photos of the three of us as I was holding the letter,” he added.