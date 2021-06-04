Mother reunited with only child after more than 2 years

Khalenya’s son Rhonick Omondi was found at Neemaland Queens and Kings Centre in Riruta Satellite where well wishers took him after being stranded in the street.

The frantic search for her only child was covered by KTN after which the shelter home’s director recognised Omondi and called the station to arrange the reunion.

“This is God’s call. I didn’t expect this to happen,” Khalenya said. “This is God’s miracle. I am the happiest mother on earth today,” she added.

The relieved mother would often pause to stare at children and follow them convinced that they would lead her to Omondi.

Omondi went missing from their home in Kiambiu slum on January 6, 2019 and was found by a boda boda rider.

The good samaritan who found the boy stranded along Kabiria Road in Riruta satellite and brought him to the Neemaland Queens and Kings Centre.

“I asked the rider to report the matter to the police station and bring an OB number so we could house the boy as the police traced his guardians,” the centre’s director said.

According to the latest statistics from Missing Child Kenya, more than 400 children were reported missing in 2020, with a majority of them being from Nairobi.

392 children have been found and reunited with their families while 110 are still missing and 52 in government homes.

Baby Shantel murder

Police are investiogating the murder of Shantel Nzembi, a grade two pupil in Kitengela when she went missing on Sunday afternoon, May 30.

She would then receive a call from a private number and a voice of a female lady asking for ransom to which she promised to get.

Her daughter's body would be found stuffed in a gunny bag the next day at Noonkopir.