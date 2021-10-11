Jalas has urged Kenyans to register to vote for 2022 polls

Last year, while the pandemic ravaged on, Jalas formally announced his interest in vying for the coveted seat. Speaking on Mpasho Live, he said;

"You are speaking to the MP of Langata. There are only three years to go and I will be the MP."

On November 13, 2020, the Kiss 100 co-host graduated from Daystar University with a Degree in Community Development. He says he enrolled for the course to help him understand how to manage and interact with his constituents once elected.

Jalang’o graduates from Daystar University (Photos) Pulse Live Kenya

"There is very little you can do to society if you are not influential. I want to go and make a difference in Langata and make them great again," he said.

“I chose community development because as MP for Lang’ata constituency, I have to be able to take care of community matters."

Low voter registration

Aside from announcing his slogan, Jalas also urged Kenyans especially the youth to go out and register for next year's polls.

The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) has registered about 202,518 new voters out of the weekly target of 1,500,000 since the exercise began on October 4.

This represents about 13.5 per cent of the total target, which according to the IEBC, were occasioned by a list of challenges relative to every region.

A voter's biometric being collected during an IEBC registration process (Twitter) Pulse Live Kenya

The revelations come in the backdrop of the Commission’s target to register about six million new voters ahead of the 2022 General Election.

Of importance to note was that urban counties registered the lowest new voter registration percentages. They include Mombasa, Nairobi, Kirinyaga, Embu and Laikipia.