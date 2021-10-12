James Orengo issues statement on list of preferred 2022 Candidates in ODM

In a statement issued on Tuesday, Orengo said that the claims are fake, asking their supporters to treat them with the contempt they deserve.

Orengo’s statement come hours after Daily Nation reported that ODM had already established a list of preferred candidates for elective seats in Siaya County.

“My attention has been drawn to a story in Today’s Daily Nation and other print media alleging that the ODM Party has established a lots of preferred candidates or has a line up for various elective seats in the next general election in Siaya County.

"As far as I am aware ODM has not conducted any nomination and there are not preferred candidates in Siaya County or elsewhere. Over the years even the most seniors ODM party officials have had to go through the party Nomination process and I believe this will not change,” the statement said in part.

The Senate Minority Leader went on to state that non-competitive, undemocratic and autocratic politics belongs to the tragic past.

“Politics that is non-competitive is undemocratic and autocratic belongs to the tragic past. The story is false and malicious and meant to interfere with ongoing voter registration exercise," his statement read.

Orengo added that he is yet to declare which seat he will contest for, come 2022.