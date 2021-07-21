Jane Bosire wife to ODM Treasurer Timothy Bosire is Dead

An official statement from the ODM Party states that Bosire’s wife passed away last night (Tuesday) while undergoing treatment at a Nairobi Hospital.

The Party expressed their heartfelt condolences to Bosire and his family during this difficult time.

“We are saddened by the news of the death of Ma’am Jane Bosire, wife to our National Treasurer Hon. @TimothyMEBosire last night at a Nairobi Hospital. As a party, we join in the pain that out National Treasurer & family are going through now & pray to God to grant them fortitude” reads the ODM Party statement.

Kisii Governor James Ongwae also mourned Bosire’s wife, conveying his sincere condolences on behalf of the people of Kisii and his family.