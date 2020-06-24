Former Machakos Senator Johnson Muthama on Tuesday had a dramatic confrontation with a journalist who asked him why he had been dining with Deputy President William Ruto.

Muthama appeared before TV47 to discuss current political affairs where he was asked on his political relationship with Ruto.

The question, however, did not sit well with the wealthy politician after the news anchor used the word dining which suggested that the former Senator solicited hand outs from Ruto.

"This is my problems with journalists like you. I have just told you I'm working hard to make sure William Ruto becomes the fifth President of the Republic of Kenya. What does dining mean? Don't look for some small words. I have a dining table I can dine anytime I wish."

"We can only meet with Ruto to discuss serious political issues. Dining? Excuse me, excuse me! I'm not one of those who people who are said to go to State House to eat ugali. If I go to State House, it will be for serious issued not dining," Muthama said.

The journalists later apologized and explained that the former Senator had misheard him while using the word "siding" with Ruto.

Here is the Video: