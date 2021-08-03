In a statement released on Tuesday, the county administration resolved to discontinue the programme due to what was termed as improper set-ups for the Covid-19 patients taken care of at home.

The measure was announced alongside nine other revised measures to contain the spread of the Covid-19 infection.

Governor Joho and his team also imposed a ban on live performances at places of recreation as well as dancing in the establishments.

"Following the 16th Presidential Address on the Corona Virus pandemic on 29th June, 2021 the Emergency Preparedness and Response Committee has proposed the following protocols to ensure Mombasa County proactively counters the high rate of transmission of coronavirus. The Committee has made the following key resolutions for immediate implementation within the County of Mombasa as follows," the statement read in part.

The measures were outlined as:-