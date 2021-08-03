Mombasa Governor Ali Hassan Joho together with the county's Covid-19 response team have banned the home-based care programme.
Mombasa Governor Hassan Joho bans home-based care for Covid-19 patients
HBC programme discontinued in Mombasa
In a statement released on Tuesday, the county administration resolved to discontinue the programme due to what was termed as improper set-ups for the Covid-19 patients taken care of at home.
The measure was announced alongside nine other revised measures to contain the spread of the Covid-19 infection.
Governor Joho and his team also imposed a ban on live performances at places of recreation as well as dancing in the establishments.
"Following the 16th Presidential Address on the Corona Virus pandemic on 29th June, 2021 the Emergency Preparedness and Response Committee has proposed the following protocols to ensure Mombasa County proactively counters the high rate of transmission of coronavirus. The Committee has made the following key resolutions for immediate implementation within the County of Mombasa as follows," the statement read in part.
The measures were outlined as:-
- All public gatherings and in person meetings of whatever nature be suspended countywide.
- Places of worship follow Covid-19 guidelines as per interfaith regulations.
- Working from home for employees except for critical services.
- Treatment of Covid-19 cases at home prohibited.
- Disposal of dead bodies within 72 hours
- Curfew hours sustained from 10:00 pm to 4:00 am
- Encourage public to be vaccinated
- Compliance to Covid-19 measures on all sectors including transport, hotels, bars, restaurants, shops, supermarkets
- Ban on all live performances in hotels and dancing
- Form multi-agency committee in the sub counties to inspect all bars and liquor premises with immediate effect
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: news@pulselive.co.ke