President Uhuru Kenyatta made a low-key entrance into Kisumu where he met ODM party leader Raila Odinga.

Journalists and members of the public were locked out of the refurbished Kisumu port where the two leaders met, flanked by a host of government officials to inspect the ongoing works at the facility.

The head of state flew to Kisumu, accompanied a delegation of senior state officials in two military helicopters.

The president seemed to have dodged journalist, choosing to land at the port instead of the Kisumu International Airport where journalists had camped before proceeding to the port by road.

File image of President Uhuru Kenyatta with opposition leader Raila Odinga while commissioning the construction of Kisumu -Kakamega road in 2018

Security was tight at the facility with both members of the public and the press locked out.

The refurbished port was set to be launched in January but delays in completion saw the exercise moved to a later date.

The region has seen key infrastructure upgrade that many link to the new-found partnership between President Uhuru Kenyatta and Raila Odinga, transforming it into an economic hub.

Among the projects that have been launched in the region is the revival of the 217-kilometre Nakuru-Kisumu at a cost of Sh3.8 billion.

Roads have also been upgraded in the City, transforming it into a thriving metropolis.