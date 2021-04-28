The Jubilee Party National Elections Board on Wednesday issued a notice on the upcoming Kiambaa constituency and Mugaga Ward by-elections.
Jubilee party issues notice on upcoming Kiambaa and Mugaga Ward by-elections
Statement from the ruling party
The notice alerted those interested in vying for either of the positions to submit their applications to the party.
"The Jubilee NEB hereby gives notice to members of the Jubilee Coalition who are interested in the above electoral positions to submit their applications which should be received by the Jubilee Party Director of Elections in the prescribed form on or before the 2nd of May 2021," the notice read in part.
The two seats fell vacant after both legislators - the late MP Paul Koinange and the late MCA Eliud Ngugi - succumbed to Covid-19.
The United Democratic Alliance (UDA) party, a splinter off Jubilee Party, has also called for candidates to submit their applications before May 3, 2021.
