Jubilee Party issues statement on Murathe’s alleged Resignation

In the statement, the party through it’s Director of Communications, Albert Memusi, asked Kenyans to treat the allegations as false.

The statement

“It has come to our attention that there are reports circulating on social media alleging that the Jubilee party Vice Chair, Hon. David Murathe, has resigned.

We would like to clarify that such reports are false. Hon. David Murathe remains our able Vice Chair and continues to carry out his duties in that capacity, working diligently to fulfill his mandate as provide for in the party Constitution.

We urge member of the public to treat any documents or reports or communication purporting to convey his resignation with the contempt they deserve” reads the statement in part.

The Jubilee Party added that any changes in its leadership will be communicated through the official party organs

“Any official communication about changes in the Jubilee party leadership will be communicated through the official party organs, as in the norm, abd as is articulated in the Jubilee Party Constitution” reads the statement in part.