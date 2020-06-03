The Jubilee Party has continued with its clean up of its leadership in Parliament, with Gatundu South MP Moses Kuria being the latest casualty.

The newly appointed Majority Chief Whip Emmanuel Wangwe on Wednesday informed Kuria that he had been discharged from the powerful Transport and Housing committee where he has also served as a Vice Chairman.

"Dear Moses, pursuant to Standing Orders 176 (1) and 176 (2) you are hereby informed that the Jubilee Party which nominated you intends to discharge you from the Transport, Public Works, and Housing Committee," Wangwe said in a letter dated 3rd of June.

Kuria indicated that he would not fight the changes with a brief statement - "It is well with my soul".

The outspoken MP has served as the Vice Chairman of the Transport, Public Works, and Housing Committee which he will also lose after being de-whipped from the committee.