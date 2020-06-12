The Judiciary has called on the Directorate of Criminal Investigations to probe banners that were erected on various roads defaming Chief Justice Maraga.

This comes amid a tussle between the Judiciary and the Executive after CJ Maraga called out President Uhuru Kenyatta for not confirming the appointment of 41 judges.

On Friday, the Judiciary also called on KeNHA to pull down the banners which had captions indicating an expose that would be aired on the Chief Justice.

Banners threatening to expose Maraga erected on various roads

The banners put up by unknown people also targeted other senior judges.

Banners erected by unknown people

Some of the captions read: "Who is Maraga protecting, coming soon to a channel near you."

Photographs of CJ Maraga, Justices Eric Ogola, Francis Tuiyoti and Weldon Korir are also plastered on the banners.

CJ Maraga had earlier this week called out the Executive over what he termed as disobedience of court orders by the government.

Banners threatening to expose Maraga erected on various roads

The strained relationship between President Uhuru Kenyatta and CJ Maraga continued after Attorney General Kihara Kariuki accused the CJ of seeking public sympathy to hide his failures and mismanagement of the Judiciary.