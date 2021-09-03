June Ruto, daughter to Kenya's Deputy President William Ruto, has had her account suspended following what was termed as suspicious activity.
June Ruto's account suspended amid father's security debacle
She had commented on the security issue affecting her father
Twitter suspended the handle with over 6,000 followers days after it had posted a comment on the replacement of the DP's security.
A note posted by Twitter on the suspension read: "Twitter suspends accounts that violate the Twitter Rules."
Commenting on the changes made to DP Ruto's security detail, the handle associated with June Ruto had cited police service orders suggesting that her father was entitled to the protection.
"The Kenya National Police Service standing orders, Chapter 8 section 5(e), GSU Commandant shall be responsible for security to the President, the DP," the account posted.
The tweet had received over 2,000 likes including one from June's brother Nick Ruto.
An equally vocal Nick has been tweeting about the ongoings against his father, on August 27, 2021 he posted: "If anything happens to my father, then we know why."
He followed up the tweet with: "A divorce proceeding involves a CIVIL filing of a petition in COURT, or before ELDERS. COURTS or ELDERS preside over a divorce proceeding. One cannot preside over his own divorce petition. The truth is that Uhuru Kenyatta is ABUSING and BATTERING William Ruto."
