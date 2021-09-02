Ruto's office speaks on multi-million properties revealed by Matiang'i

“To underscore Matiang’i's recklessness, many properties allocated to the Deputy President in his statement to Parliament are in fact not his. To add insult to injury, Matiang'i asserts that he has deployed security officers to these unknown strange properties,” the statement read.

He accused Matiang’i of using the saga to settle political scores with the DP and termed the CS’s remarks as malicious.

“The Cabinet Secretary desecrated the hallowed precincts of Parliament, exploiting it as a forum to propagate malicious falsehoods and assaulted the dignity of that institution by recklessly publishing inaccurate data purporting to be the property interests and security deployments of the Deputy President. In fact, most of the property listed DO NOT belong to the Deputy President,” Ruto’s office maintained.

Some of the properties listed include Kitengela Gas Company, Murumbi Farm in Transmara (395 Hectares), ADC Laikipia Mutara Ranch, Dolphine Hotel in Mombasa (3 Hectares), Mata Farm in Taita Taveta (1,026 Hectares), Weston Hotel in Nairobi County, a private residence in Elgon View, Eldoret, Koitalel Poultry Farm in Eldoret, and another private residence in Kosachei in Eldoret.

The DP’s office reiterated that he had already declared his readiness to undergo a lifestyle audit.

The statement further said that it was dishonest of Dr Matiang'i to compare offices from an obsolete constitutional and historical era, and which preexisted the Office of Deputy President.

The CS told MPs that Ruto is the most guarded VIP after the president in the history of the country, enjoying the services of about 257 police officers, some from the DCI, GSU and Presidential Escort Unit.

Matiang’i went on to explain that DP Ruto’s security is multi-layered with the inner layer having 121 officers from the elite Presidential Escort team which has remained intact.