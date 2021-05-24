William Ouko Replaced in Court of Appeal

Musinga will now represent the court at the Judicial Service Commission. The elections were held in Nairobi on May 24 2021.

Before his elections Musinga was the Chairperson at the Judiciary Committee on Elections.

Justice Musinga was admitted to the Bar back in 1988. He was then posted in Nakuru and until December 2007. He later sat on the bench at the High Court in Kisii between 2008 and 2010.

In 2003 he was formally appointed as a Judge of the High Court of Kenya and in 2012 he was appointed Judge of the Court Appeal.

Justice Daniel Musinga elected President of the Court of Appeal Pulse Live Kenya

Ouko

Justice William Ouko was last Friday sworn in as a judge of the Supreme Court.

He was on 5th May, 2021, Ouko was nominated by the Judicial Service Commission for the seat of the judge of the Supreme Court.