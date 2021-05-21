Why Uhuru refused to read his speech during CJ Martha Koome's swearing-in

The President was invited to address the gathering shortly after CJ Koome took the oath of office and he kept his statement brief.

President Kenyatta out rightly refused to read the speech which had been prepared by his handlers mentioning that he did not intend to tell the new CJ how to do her job.

"These people here had prepared a story for me to read but I purposely said I will not because it is not for me to tell you [Justice Koome] how to execute your work," the President stated.

The Head of State went on to remind the Head of the Judiciary on some of the words on the oath she had taken, which touched on her administration of justice.

"Just to remind you of the oath you have taken, '...and to impartially do justice in accordance with this Constitution as by law established and the laws and customs of the Republic of Kenya without any fear, favour, bias, affection, ill-will, prejudice and any political, religious or any other influence in the exercise of the judicial functions entrusted to you and to the best of your knowledge and ability, protect, administer and defend this Constitution with a view to upholding the dignity and the respect for the judiciary and the judicial system of Kenya and promoting fairness, independence, competence and integrity within it'," Uhuru emphasized.