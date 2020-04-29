The High Court has issued a ruling in favour of Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko and his Sonko Rescue Team outfit.

Justice Weldon Korir on Tuesday allowed Governor Sonko to resume with food donation efforts as well as sanitization booths erected in various parts of the city.

Justice Korir barred Interior CS Fred Matiang’i and PS Karanja Kibicho, Health CS Mutahi Kagwe, Inspector-General of Police Hilary Mutyambai and the Nairobi Regional Security Commissioner Wilson Njenga from demolishing Sonko's sanitization booths.

The Court directed that the fresh orders remain in force until the case filed by SRT against the government officials is heard and determined.

Sonko defying orders

Governor Sonko has been defying the directives given by the government against his efforts accusing PS Kibicho of sabotaging him.

"Despite the ban of rendering essential services like fumigation, distribution of food & giving free masks to the public, we've today decided to defy the directive by Interior PS Karanja kibicho as we wait for the constitutional court's outcome in an application we lodged.

"Sonko Rescue Team as a recognized NGO will donate foodstuffs to the people of Nairobi from Githogoro slums & Karura Ward. Let them come & arrest us. Punda sasa imechoka kama mbaya wacha iwe mbaya ata President Uhuru before akuwe Rais alipigwa teargas while defending hawkers in CBD," the Gvernor posted hours before the ruling.

