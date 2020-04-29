Nairobi Governor Mike Mbuvi Sonko has sent a warning to individuals working at Harambee House who have been working tirelessly to see that his projects are frustrated.

In a post seen by Pulse Live, the Nairobi Governor reminded the individuals he termed drunk with power, that it is temporary and transitory, and that the will of God and that of the people is eternal.

Sonko went ahead to share a video of the time President Uhuru Kenyatta was teargassed by the police for trying resolve a stand-off between hawkers and police in 2006, when he was an opposition leader.

The Governor pointed out that at the time, no one knew Uhuru would be President, like he is right now.

He added that former Cabinet Minister Nicholas Biwott was also very powerful at one time, but in his last days, he was a lonely man.

READ ALSO:This embarrassment won't last forever – Governor Sonko speaks after his bodyguards were withdrawn

Governor Mike Sonko

“Sometimes in 2006, there was a stand off between hawkers and the Police. The current President stepped in to help quell the crisis, but his efforts did not succeed after senior officers at the OP directed the then Nairobi PPO to instruct his officers on the ground to disperse the hawkers and the then the leader of official opposition @UKenyatta by tear gassing them. Nobody then knew that he would one day become President. I have a message to some of my friends at Harambee House who are drunk with power. Power comes, power goes, power is temporary, and transient but the will of the people, and the will of God, is eternal. In the 1990's, Hon. Nicholas Biwott (RIP) was the most powerful man, probably across Africa. But before his demise, he used to sit lonely at a corner at the Serena Hotel, and very few people even bothered to say hi to him. Many others came before him, and many others came after him. But the Supreme Will of God has never faltered, neither floundered,” said Mike Sonko.