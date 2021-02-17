Kajiado County has become the seventh county to pass the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) referendum Bill.

The county assembly made the decision on Wednesday following deliberations throughout the day.

It also becomes the first county outside the Nyanza and Western Kenya regions to pass the bill.

The Kajiado decision brings to eight, the total number of counties which have successfully deliberated the Constitutional Amendment Bill.

Siaya Homa Bay Kisumu Busia West Pokot Trans Nzoia Kajiado

BBI Secretariat

BBI Secretariat co-chair Dennis Waweru, in a statement last week noted that up to 35 counties were expected to pass the bill.

He added that the country should anticipate a referendum in June 2021.

Baringo county assembly made history by becoming the first county to reject the bill.