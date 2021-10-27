RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News

Kakamega high priest Shem Shamalla dies after short illness

Authors:

Denis Mwangi

The departed priest came to the limelight in September when DP Ruto drove an SUV into his church and gifted it to him.

Deputy President William Ruto hands over a new car that he donated to the African Church of the holy spirit high priest Shem Shamalla at Malava in Kakamega on September 18, 2021
Deputy President William Ruto hands over a new car that he donated to the African Church of the holy spirit high priest Shem Shamalla at Malava in Kakamega on September 18, 2021

African Church of the Holy Spirit high priest Shem Shamalla passed on on Wednesday morning October 27, 2021.

The church’s secretary, Bishop Samson Khalwale confirmed that Shamalla died after a short illness.

The departed priest came to the limelight in September when Deputy President William Ruto drove a Suzuki Escudo into his church and gifted it to him.

twitter.com

Sources close to the clergyman said that the church’s beliefs did not allow him to visit a hospital.

Shamalla rose to the throne of the church’s leadership in 2014, becoming the fifth High Priest.

The church does not advocate for the preservation of bodies in mortuaries and hence, the priest’s body will stay at his house until Saturday, October 30 when he will be buried.

The burial service will take place at Tumbeni village, Malava constituency in Kakamega county.

Bishop Stephen Ng’ang’a death.

In November 2020, Bishop Stephen Ng’ang’a who had hosted DP Ruto in October died.

According to Kenol African Independent Pentecostal Churches of Africa (AIPCA) Secretary-General, Bishop Ng’ang’a succumbed to pneumonia.

He added that the clergyman’s condition deteriorated after exposure to tear gas fumes in in early October ahead of Ruto’s visit to Kenol.

On October 4, one person died and several were injured when chaos broke out in Kenol, Murang’a after youths clashed ahead of DP William Ruto’s visit.

