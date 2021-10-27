Kakamega high priest Shem Shamalla dies after short illness

The church’s secretary, Bishop Samson Khalwale confirmed that Shamalla died after a short illness.

The departed priest came to the limelight in September when Deputy President William Ruto drove a Suzuki Escudo into his church and gifted it to him.

Sources close to the clergyman said that the church’s beliefs did not allow him to visit a hospital.

Shamalla rose to the throne of the church’s leadership in 2014, becoming the fifth High Priest.

The church does not advocate for the preservation of bodies in mortuaries and hence, the priest’s body will stay at his house until Saturday, October 30 when he will be buried.

The burial service will take place at Tumbeni village, Malava constituency in Kakamega county.

Bishop Stephen Ng’ang’a death.

In November 2020, Bishop Stephen Ng’ang’a who had hosted DP Ruto in October died.

According to Kenol African Independent Pentecostal Churches of Africa (AIPCA) Secretary-General, Bishop Ng’ang’a succumbed to pneumonia.

He added that the clergyman’s condition deteriorated after exposure to tear gas fumes in in early October ahead of Ruto’s visit to Kenol.