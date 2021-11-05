RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News

Landlady torches tenants house after rent dispute

Authors:

Denis Mwangi

Police officers have since arrested the suspect who shall be arraigned in court to answer to her crimes.

A house on fire (Twitter)
A house on fire (Twitter)

A family in Mumias, Kakamega County, spent the night of Thursday, November 4, in the cold after their landlady set their house ablaze, over a disagreement on payment of house rent.

Recommended articles

According to a police statement on Friday, Caroline Mukolwe, the owner of the property had approached the tenant last evening demanding for house rent amounting to Sh800.

However, the tenant, 40-year-old Teresia Ayeng, could not raise the total amount at the moment.

Instead, she offered the landlady Sh400, pledging to clear the balance in a few days but the seemingly impatient landlady would hear none of her pleas for more time to raise the rest of the money.

Police say she rushed back to her house and came back running holding a bottle full of kerosene and a matchbox, entered the tenant’s house, doused her bedding and clothings with the kerosene and set it ablaze reducing the poor woman’s belongings to ashes.

As Ayeng tearfully watched all her earthly possessions valued at Sh47,000 go up in flames, the landlady triumphantly paced up and down the scene of the fire in jubilation.

According to eyewitnesses, Ayeng who could not come to terms with what had befallen her, had tried in vain to plead with the landlady, but her pleas fell on deaf ears.

Police officers in Mumias have since arrested the suspect who shall be arraigned in court to answer to her crimes.

Authors:

Denis Mwangi Denis Mwangi

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Jacque Maribe breaks silence over pressure to address her 'status' with Omondi

Jacque Maribe breaks silence over pressure to address her 'status' with Omondi

Lillian Nganga lists multi-million assets Mutua has repossessed amidst death threats

Lillian Nganga lists multi-million assets Mutua has repossessed amidst death threats

History of Arimi's, the beloved milking jelly that Kenyans can't get enough of

History of Arimi's, the beloved milking jelly that Kenyans can't get enough of

Photos that show Larry Madowo and Edith Kimani may have started dating in 2014

Photos that show Larry Madowo and Edith Kimani may have started dating in 2014

I have begged Jacque for us to do DNA test for 7 years - Eric Omondi opens up

I have begged Jacque for us to do DNA test for 7 years - Eric Omondi opens up

Akothee gives Eric Omondi and Jacque Maribe a piece of her mind over child dispute

Akothee gives Eric Omondi and Jacque Maribe a piece of her mind over child dispute

Regina Daniels' billionaire husband and his Moroccan wife, Laila, split

Regina Daniels' billionaire husband and his Moroccan wife, Laila, split

My sweet Larry Madowo - Edith Kimani's post that has Kenyans talking

My sweet Larry Madowo - Edith Kimani's post that has Kenyans talking

CS Munya appoints Ann Wetangula to lucrative gov't job

CS Munya appoints Ann Wetangula to lucrative gov't job

Trending

CS Munya appoints Ann Wetangula to lucrative gov't job

CS Peter Munya

Judge tells Gachagua's baby mamas not to depend on his Sh2 billion estate

Nyeri Governor Nderitu Gachagua

Bottom Up Hotel owner laughs to the bank after Ruto's cash donation [Video]

Deputy President at a mud-walled Bottom Up Hotel in Nyamira county

How billionaire's imposter son lived off his wealth for 24 years

Charles Wanjohi in court