Pupils at Kakamega Primary School were allowed back to the learning institution on Tuesday after the tragedy that claimed 14 lives at the institution.

A source at the school told Pulselive.co.ke that pupils will be going home following orders from Education Minister George Magoha.

The learners will also receive counselling from Tuesday to next week on Monday when they will be reporting back to school.

Magoha said the real cause of stampede will be established by 2pm on Tuesday after the tragedy claimed the lives of 5 boys and 9 girls.

Kakamega Primary School pupils sent home

President Uhuru Kenyatta sent a message of condolences to the families who had lost children in the Kakamega school tragedy.

Uhuru's message

He wished the injured children quick recovery and ordered for a thorough investigation to establish the cause of the unfortunate incident.

Two pupils were at the Kakamega Referral Hospital’s Intensive Care Unit (ICU) and 39 others nursing injuries.

Regional commissioner Anne Ng'etich, said the school will be reopened upon completion of investigations to establish what caused the stampede.

Ms Ng'etich said two information command desks will be opened on Tuesday one at the hospital and the other one at the school.