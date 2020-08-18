Kakamega Senator Cleophas Malala was on Tuesday morning released after more than thirty six hours of a police siege.

Malala's lawyer, Nelson Havi, said the Senators was released after DPP Noordin Haji ordered the charges proposed by the DCI to be dropped.

The charges included an allegation that the legislator had addressed a public baraza against the Covid19 safety regulations.

Over 20 detectives are reported to have laid siege at Malala's Kitengela home on Monday morning at around 1am.

He was taken out of his Kitengela home at around 11am and arrived in Kakamega close to midnight and taken to Mumias Police Station.

His arrest sparked chaotic demonstrations that saw protesters barricade roads in Mumias town using stones and burnt tyres.

A section of Senators believe Malala was arrested over his stand on the Counties Revenue formula which was set for debate on Monday.