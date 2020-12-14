Wiper party leader Kalonzo Musyoka, Ford-Kenya party leader Moses Wetangula and ANC party leader Musalia Mudavadi on Monday held a meeting in Nairobi's Karen area.

Former Vice President Kalonzo Musyoka posted pictures of the three of them with a caption that hinted at a possible political alliance in the works.

"Today I hosted ANC Leader Musalia Mudavadi and Ford Kenya Leader Moses Wetangula at my Karen offices where we discussed a range of diverse national interest issues," Kalonzo disclosed.

The three leaders have voiced their support for the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) referendum Bill.

Senior Counsel Musyoka spearheaded the collection of endorsement signatures in the Ukambani counties, submitting 450,000.

It is likely that the three leaders may have discussed the first amendment pursuit.

NASA Coalition

The three were co-principals with former Prime Minister Raila Odinga in the defunct NASA Coalition.

Their reunion may indicate political alignments toward the upcoming 2022 General Election.