Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga has elicited sharp remarks following a statement he made concerning the planned doctors strike.

The former PM stated: "Doctors need to be more understanding, we are in crisis at the momen, people are dying, it's not only doctors who are dying. We are in a dire situation as the economy is hurting during the Covid-19 pandemic."

Kenyans online were appalled by the statement terming it as insensitive.

Lawyer Miguna Miguna tweeted: "Conman Raila Odinga's callous statement that 'it's not only doctors who are dying' as a way of justifying the theft and criminal diversion of billions of public money meant for Personal Protective Equipment by #BBINonsense advocates elevates Raila to the realm of A WILD ANIMAL."