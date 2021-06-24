KDF chopper crashes and bursts into flames in Kajiado

The helicopter went down and burst into flames at Oltinga in Kajiado West sub-county.

The number of passengers or casualties aboard the aircraft has not yet been confirmed.

“I have dispatched Kajiado West OCPD Vincent Kitili, to the scene in Oltinga to get us details,” Kajiado County Police Commander Muthuri Mwongera told the media.

KDF confirmed that the aircraft involved is an Mi 171E model, adding that rescue missions are underway.

Reports say such choppers can carry a maximum of 11-12 people.

The military added that the aircraft was conducting a training exercise.

The Mi-171E is an advanced, multi-purpose helicopter produced by Ulan-Ude Aviation Plant, a part of Russian Helicopters.

The chopper can be deployed in search-and-rescue (SAR) missions, disaster response, forest fire-fighting and medical assistance in the field.

The helicopter is designed to fly in adverse weather conditions and is also equipped for special operations during night time.