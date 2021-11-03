KDF opens state-of-the-art TV and Radio studios [Photos]

RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News

Denis Mwangi

The building was opened by Chief of Defence Forces General Robert Kibochi.

The Chief of Defence Forces (CDF) General Robert Kibochi on Tuesday, November 2, 2021 officially opened the newly-constructed Strategic Communications Office at the Defence Headquarters in Nairobi.

The new office block has a state-of-the -art fully-equipped television and radio studios for various productions that will enable continuous flow of information to Kenyans and the wider audience.

KDF considers Strategic Communication as a vital activity that will support future military operations as well as the national interest.

The KDF communication department was established in the year 2009 as Public Affairs and has over time told KDF stories both in operations at in peace time.

In 2021, KDF command established Strategic Communication to be able to achieve communication objectives in the ever changing threat environment.

During the ceremony, General Kibochi lauded the efforts of Strategic Communications team office in informing and shaping the public opinion on Kenya Defence Forces’ activities and engagements.

He noted that information is an instrument of power and KDF is committed to ensure effective communication of all KDF operations.

