Kenya has confirmed 181 new cases of Covid-19 after testing 2,131 samples in the last 24 hours.

The Ministry of Health says the total number has now risen to 8,067.

According to the Health Ministry, 127 patients have been discharged, raising the total number of recoveries to 2,414.

In the statement, CS Kagwe also announced that an additional 4 patients have succumbed to Covid-19 bringing the country's death toll to 164.

Distribution of the 181 in counties is as follows Nairobi (134), Kiambu (19), Mombasa (9) Kajiado (6), Machakos (6), Lamu (3), Murang’a (2) Uasin Gishu (1) and Kirinyaga (1).

From today’s cases, 179 are Kenyans, while 2 are foreigners. 123 are male, and 58 are female. The youngest is a four month old infant, while the oldest is 79 years.

Distribution of cases

The cases in Nairobi are from; Dagoretti North (21), Embakasi East (21), Embakasi South (16), Westlands (11), Starehe (9), Mathare (8), Roysambu (8), Langata (6), Embakasi Central (5), Embakasi West (5), Kasarani (5), Makadara (5), Kibra (4), Dagoretti South (3), Embakasi North (3), Kamukunji (3), and Ruaraka (1).

In Kiambu, the 19 cases are in; Thika (7), Limuru (3), Ruiru (3), Kabete (2), Kiambu Town (2), Juja (1), and Kikuyu (1).

The cases 9 in Mombasa are as follows Jomvu (3), Kisauni (2), Mvita (2), Likoni (1), and Nyali (1). The 6 cases in Kajiado are in Kajiado North (3), Kajiado East (2) and Kajiado West (1).

The 6 cases in Machakos county are from Athi River while the 3 cases in Lamu are in Lamu West.

According to the report, the 2 cases in Murang’a are in Kiharu while the 1 case in Uasin Gishu is in Ainabkoi. The 1 case in Kirinyaga is in Mwea East.