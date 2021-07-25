Ministry of Health record slight drop in COVID-19 positivity rate

In a statement issued earlier today, the Ministry of Health said the total confirmed cases now stand at 197,409 and cumulative tests so far conducted are 2,093,014.

The new cases are distributed across the country as follows: Nairobi 280, Kiambu 82, Uasin Gishu 66, Kilifi 66, Nyeri 46, Mombasa 26, Nakuru 17, Nandi 13, Machakos 10, Murang’a 9, Kajiado 6, Busia 5, Siaya 5, Kisumu 4, Embu 3, Kitui 3, Laikipia 3, Garissa 3, Nyandarua 3, Kakamega 2, Kericho 2, Meru 2, Taita Taveta 2, Tana River, Trans Nzoia, Baringo, Kisii, Bomet and Elgeyo Marakwet all had one case each.

At the same time, 16 patients are reported to have succumbed to the disease with one of them having occurred in the last 24 hours, while 15 are late deaths reported after conducting facility record audits in the month of July 2021. This now pushes the cumulative fatalities to 3,865.

Meanwhile, 201 patients have recovered from the disease with 143 from the Home-Based Isolation and Care program while 58 are from various health facilities countrywide.

“Total recoveries now stand at 185,808 of whom 148,161 are from the Home Based Care and Isolation program, while 37,647 are from various health facilities countrywide,” revealed the Ministry.

A total of 1,281 patients are currently admitted in various health facilities countrywide, while 3,683 are under the Home-Based Isolation and Care program.

Some 170 patients are in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), 35 of whom are on ventilatory support and 84 on supplemental oxygen. 51 patients are under observation.

“Another 366 patients are separately on supplemental oxygen with 321 of them in general wards and 45 in High Dependency Units (HDU),” said the Ministry.

On the ongoing vaccination exercise, as of July 24, 2021, a total of 1,672,687 vaccines had been administered across the country. Of these, total first doses are 1,047,355 while second doses are 625,332.