Tanzanian officials have accused the Kenyan government of ill-will following an earlier announcement this week that 19 Tanzanian nationals had tested positive for coronavirus at the border.

The 19 cases were confirmed after tests conducted at the Namanga border point.

Arusha Regional Commissioner Mrisho Gambo in a statement denied the test results stating that only 14 drivers had tested positive between May 14 and May 18.

Mr Gambo further claimed that of the 14 cases confirmed by Tanzania, 11 were Kenyans, 1 Ugandan and 2 of an unnamed nationality.

A group of drivers waiting at the Namanga border point. Kenya is trying to sabotage Tanzania's tourism - fresh accusations after Covid-19 test results

The Tanzanian official went on to claim that all 19 drivers tested by Kenya and confirmed to be positive later tested negative from the tests conducted in their country.

"Arusha region is convinced that this is a deliberate sabotage strategy designed by Kenya against the tourism industry in Arusha and Tanzania at large," the statement read in part.