Al-Shabaab militants who attempted to attack Pandanguo village in Lamu Witu Division were yesterday repulsed by Security agencies after a gun battle that lasted about five hours.

According to the Daily Nation, the security agencies repulsed a group of about 50 heavily armed militants who were trying to force their way into the village at around 10 Pm.

An elder at the village told the Local daily that before the terrorists reached the village, they met with a with a farmer identified as Hashim who was tending to his crops.

Al Shabaab releases terse statement after daring attack on ongoing military base in Lamu

They then interrogated him for more than 20 minutes, asking him about the security status in the area, including how many police and military camps are there. He told them the place was well-protected, having both GSU and KDF soldiers.

“After hearing the response, it's like they were terrified. They told the farmer that they were not after war but they only wanted to take foodstuffs from the village. They then ordered him to go back to the village and allow them to harvest maize from the farm," said Mr Golja, the elder.

According to the village headman, the farmer reported the matter to him and he in turn sent some police reservists to the scene.

A fire exchange ensued between the reservists and the terrorists and a few minutes later, GSU and KDF officers manning the area responded.

undefined AFP

"A serious gun fight between the KDF, GSU and NPR against the militants went on from 10.30pm until 3am when the militants were repulsed. They, however, managed to harvest almost all the maize in the one acre farm before they fled deep into the dense Boni Forest," said Mr Golja.

Lamu County Commissioner Irungu Macharia confirmed the gunfight in Pandanguo but said that the situation had been contained.

"Yes. It's true. There were gunshots in Pandanguo Village overnight. NPR officers in the village claimed to have spotted suspicious people in a nearby bush, forcing them to shoot randomly. KDF and GSU responded immediately and combed the area. Nothing was spotted. So far the area is cool and there is no need for alarm. I urge Pandanguo residents not to vacate their village since their security is guaranteed," said Mr Macharia.

The county commissioner appealed to residents of Pandanguo and Lamu as a whole to be vigilant and report any suspicious people or incidents for prompt action.