Kenya Power CEO resigns, replaced by Sales GM

Kenya Power and Lighting Company PLC, Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director Bernard Ngugi has resigned.
The CEO who took up the position in October 2019 is said to have tendered his resignation and was replaced immediately.
KP General Manager Commercial Services and Sales Rosemary Oduor has been appointed as the acting CEO in the interim.
Just weeks after taking up the CEO role, Ngugi issued a memo to the utility company's employees announcing a shake-up on how the company would be managed.
An undated memo seen by Pulselive.co.ke stated in part: "Management has observed with concern an upsurge of staff costs in the Company. These include overtime, travel and associated cost elements."
The memo signed by Mr Ngugi further elaborates that the management was concerned with staff and teams that have been reporting to work late and leaving early.
"While managers and other supervisors will be held accountable for the containment and control of various costs in their respective dockets including offering effective leadership," the memo stated in part.
No more afternoon tea at Kenya Power
Another memo by acting Human Resource Manager David Monandi informed staff members that the provision of afternoon tea had been withdrawn.
"As management continues to implement a raft of measures to manage various costs, addresses are hereby notified that the provision of afternoon tea services shall be suspended with effect from December 1, 2019," the second memo read in part.
