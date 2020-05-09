At around noon on Saturday, Kenya Power released a second statement explaining what engineers had identified as the main cause of the nationwide outage.

In a statement to newsrooms, Kenya Power explained that the issue had been narrowed down to Tower 26 near Kiambu Town.

"Kenya Power engineers have identified a technical fault at a section of the main high voltage transmission power line that evacuates power to Nairobi from Olkaria power generation sites in Naivasha," the statement read in part.

Kenya Power Management Network General Manager Eng. Charles Mwaura explained that an electricity conductor broke lose from insulators and hit the tower.

Kenyans in most parts of the country woke up to a black out which is said to have started at around 6 am.

Residents of various estates Nairobi Estate were seen on Twitter reaching out to Kenya Power's official customer service handle with inquiries over the outage.

The national carrier later responded with an official statement outlining that there had been an interruption on the national grid.

"We have lost power supply in the national grid due to a system disturbance which occurred on our transmission network at 5:49 am this morning.

"An update on restoration progress and cause of the power outage will be issued later," the statement read.

Unfortunate coincidence

In an unfortunate coincidence, Uganda's national carrier also announced an interruption to their national grid.

"Dear esteemed customers, we have been advised by our supplier Uganda Electricity Transmission Company Limited (UETCL) of a nationwide outage. The UETCL team is working to have power supply restored," the statement from Umeme Power Uganda read.

Energy CS Charles Keter, while speaking to Citizen TV, explained the connection between the two countries' power grids.

"We are on one system with Uganda. We lost ours at around ten minutes to six o'clock and they lost theirs at 6:30 am. So essentially when ours goes down then it also affects their system but the fault was on our side not theirs. The whole line from Olkaria runs all the way to Jinja (Uganda) so in today's case where we lost about 1,500 megawatts of course it caused instability to the grid so it went down to prevent further damage," he explained.