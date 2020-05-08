Nairobi residents will experience water supply interruption.

This is after Sasumua Dam was shut down following a massive landslide in Karemenu River.

Barely a week ago the Nairobi City Water and Sewerage Company (NCWSC) announced a two-day water supply interruption following the shutting down of the city’s main water treatment plant.

NCWSC explained that the shutdown of Ng’ethu treatment plant was occasioned by heavy rainfall of more than 79mm in the Aberdare Ranges.

Water shortage

Areas affected

The move to shut down the Ngethu water treatment plant has been necessitated to avoid transmission of water which does not meet the World Health Organization standards.

Nairobi County is receiving only 15 per cent of the entire water production capacity coming from Sasumua, Kikuyu Springs and Ruiru dam which is less than what is required.

Areas that have been affected include Nairobi CBD, UoN, JKIA, EPZ-Athi river, areas along Mombasa road, South B, South C and the surrounding neighbourhoods.

Industrial area, Juja Road, Mlango Kubwa, Mathare, Eastleigh, Airforce base, Huruma, Kariobangi, Pangani, Maringo, Buruburu and Bahati, Roysambu and Gumba areas have also been affected.