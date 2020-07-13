The number of deaths caused by Coronavirus has gone up by 12 which is the highest reported in Kenya.

All the deaths are from Nairobi County, nine from various hospitals, while the three are community deaths.

Kenya has 189 new positive Covid-19 cases from a sample size of 1,205 tested in the last 24 hours.

This brings to 10,294 the number of those who have tested positive since the first case was reported in March.

So far the East African country has tested 216,242 samples.

In terms of gender 106 are males and 83 are females while the youngest is a 5-year-old child and the oldest is 71.

An additional 65 patients have been discharged from various hospitals bringing to 2,946 the number of recoveries from the disease in the country.

Cases distribution

The distribution of the positive cases by counties is as follows; Nairobi (147), Kiambu (20), Machakos (11), Kajiado (5), Mombasa (2), Uasin Gishu, Kisumu, Laikipia and Kericho have one case each.

The cases in sub counties are distributed as follows Dagoretti North (77), Embakasi East (10), Makadara (10), Embakasi South (9), Kibra (9), Embakasi West (6), Langata (4), Kamukunji and Kasarani (2) cases each while Dagoretti South, Embakasi Central and Embakasi North have one (1) case each.

In Kiambu, the 20 cases are in Kiambu Town (6), Kikuyu, Kabete, Kiambaa, Ruiru and Thika have two (2) cases each, while in Machakos, the (11) cases are in Athi River (7), Machakos (3), and Masinga (1).

In Gatundu South, Githunguri, Juja and Limuru have one (1) case each. In Kajiado, the 5 cases are in Kajiado North (4), and Kajiado East (1). The 2 cases in Mombasa are in Kisauni and Nyali.