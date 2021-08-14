In an internal memo, Commissioner General Githii Mburu told staff that KRA board had approved the bonus payment, equivalent to one months salary.

The move, Mburu added was made in consultation with the National Treasury and is aimed at rewarding KRA for surpassing the Sh1.6 trillion revenue target for the 2020/21 financial year.

The commissioner general in his memo further stated that the board considers the bonus payment a motivation to achieve the 2021/2022 Sh.1.8 trillion revenue target already set for them.

The highest paid employees at KRA are commissioners with KRA commissioner general earning an estimated Sh.1.2 million to Sh.2 million per month. Other commissioners pocket between Sh.700,000 to Sh.1.2 million each per month.

Aggressive approach from the taxman

KRA has been on the radar in the last three financial years as the government exert pressure on it to raise revenue for ballooning budgets.

As a result, the taxman has adopted means that the private sector players have termed as too aggressive in its pursuit for the collection.

This has seen a number of corporates and individuals hulled to courts for various charges ranging from tax evasion and non remittance.

In the current financial year, the tax man is expected to raise nearly two trillion shillings of the Sh.3.2 trillion budget.

Tax improvement

The Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) has seen its rebound in tax revenue collections continue into the new financial year, booking tax revenues of Sh.121.8 billion at the end of July.

This to represent a 28.9 per cent rise in returns for the revenue agency from a lower Sh.94.5 billion last July according to new data from the National Treasury released on Friday, August 6.