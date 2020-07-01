Kenya is set to receive a Sh5 Billion boost from the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) to support health activities and post covid-19 economic recovery.

In a statement, U.S. Ambassador to Kenya Kyle L. McCarter said the ($50 million) donation will support Kenya’s response and recovery efforts to meet the immediate and longer-term challenges brought about by covid-19.

“The American people have always been generous to those in need around the world, and today Kenya is facing the compound challenges of COVID-19, flooding, and locusts. We are focusing on ensuring resources get to the counties and communities, because Kenya’s communities are Kenya’s greatest asset in overcoming these challenges,” said Ambassador McCarter.

Sh1.5 billion of the amount will be used to strengthen health and water systems and ensure effective communication and community engagement to ensure Kenyans are healthy.

Sh2.8 billion will ensure small businesses stay afloat, the agribusiness sector maintains an operational food supply chain, and short-term emergency food as well as longer-term food security.

Sh610 million of the Sh5 billion will ensure children continue with distance learning, creation of jobs for young people in emerging areas, and citizen-responsive governance to help mitigate possible conflict, violence, and civil unrest.

According to USAID Mission Director, the funds will be channeled through the government, NGOs, and civil groups among other organizations.

“U.S. funds directly benefit Kenyans. We partner with the Kenyan government, NGOs, civil society and local organizations and institutions to support the Kenyan people. The U.S. requires our partners to adhere to rigorous reporting requirements and standards,” said Mark Meassick.