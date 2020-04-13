Ruth Anyango Ogonda, a Kenyan administrative attaché in Los Angeles, U.S, has died.

In a statement, the Foreign Affairs Ministry said she died on Friday after a short illness.

“Ms Ogonda was suddenly taken ill at her residence on the morning of April 10, 2020, following which, Consulate staff called in paramedics who rushed her to Olympia Medical Centre, Los Angeles where she was admitted,” the statement indicated.

Olympia Medical Centre in LA

Autopsy

According to the statement, the hospital scheduled an autopsy this week to establish the actual cause of death.

The Ministry said it will issue another statement upon receipt of the autopsy report from the hospital.

“The Ministry is in close contact with the next of kin, as well as Consulate staff in Los Angeles, in order to better manage all the operational details, as well as to cushion the immediate family of the deceased officer, currently residing in Los Angeles,” the statement adds.