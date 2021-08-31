Kenyan ambassador under fire after controversial photos surface online

The photos were shared on social media platforms on Monday, August 30, showing Langat holding a rifle with one hand and the horn of a dead Greater Kudu with the other hand.

Many Kenyans have accused the diplomat of misrepresenting Kenya’s policies of hunting wild animals.

Kenya banned sport hunting — killing of wildlife for recreation and trophy collection — in 1977 after it led to dwindling game numbers due to excessive hunting. However, Namibia allows the sport.

Kenya has strict anti-poaching laws aimed at deterring illegal trading in ivory, elephant tusks, rhino horns among other animal trophies.

“Even with the legal practice Namibia has on game hunting practice…for a Kenyan Ambassador Hon Benjamin Langat to participate, is an embarrassment to our motherland Kenya standing next to a killed Kudu,” Elizabeth Wathuti an environmentalist argued.

She added that despite being legal in Namibia, Langat was supposed to represent Kenya whose policies don’t allow it.

“We have an official position about wildlife conservancy in Kenya. Our ambassadors are supposed to be representing our national policies in the countries they are seconded to,” Kyrgitt Kalya said.

“There is no problem with Benjamin Langat killing an animal for fun! Life is for fun. Suppose the animal was hunted by a lion? If Namibia allows the same, he should have fun,” Emmanuel Kigen defended.

Namibia allows game hunting for approximately Sh700 per licence.

Rules for the Namibia 2021 Game Hunting season

There are prescribed limitations regarding the number of huntable game animals that may be hunted by a single hunter on a commercial farm or farms which is/are enclosed with an adequate fence during a hunting season as follows

A total of three (3) large game animals; or

A total of two (2) large game and four (4) small game

animals; or

A total of one (1) large game and eight (8) small game

animals; or

A total of twelve (12) small game animals.