Kenyan athlete Kenneth Muriithi Njiru died in a road accident along the Nyeri-Nyahururu highway.

Mr Njiru died on the spot after his vehicle collided head-on with a Toyota land cruiser going towards Nyeri.

Nyandarua North police boss Timon Odingo confirmed the accident adding that the athlete's vehicle collided with a vehicle which was ferrying tourists.

According to Mr Odingo, the athlete lost control of his vehicle when he reached the Equator area and his car rammed into the land cruiser.

Three tourists were injured and admitted at Nyahururu County Referral Hospital.

Njiru was an athlete working with the Kenya Defence Forces and he had represented the country in international track competitions.

He represented Kenya in 2018’s 3000 steeplechases at the 21st Africa senior athletics championships in Asaba, Nigeria.